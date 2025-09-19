10
13
4
46
34
43
9
2
23
15
14
20
31
35
37
5
32
49
3
11
30
26
22
24
16
29
48
38
40
33
39
1
18
8
25
44
Liverpool FC vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool FC vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
337 3 minutes read

After a busy summer in the transfer market, Liverpool have made an impressive start to their title defence and are the only side in the League yet to drop points this season, with four wins from four.

British-record signing Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut in the match, completing 58 minutes but failing to open his account for his new club despite forcing a save from Jan Oblak shortly before half-time.

Everton, meanwhile, have also started the season on form. David Moyes’ men currently sit sixth, having recorded wins over Brighton and Wolves after losing to newly-promoted Leeds in their season opener. Liverpool will mark their first big six test of the campaign.

The Toffees’ improved fortunes are due in part to the addition of Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City. The forward has quickly rediscovered his form on arrival at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, tallying four assists in as many appearances.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Everton is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage will begin at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Liverpool vs Everton team news


Source link

2025-09-19Last Updated: 2025-09-19
337 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England’s predicted 4-2-3-1 line-up to face Latvia

England’s predicted 4-2-3-1 line-up to face Latvia

2025-03-23
RFU safety protocols aren’t working

RFU safety protocols aren’t working

2024-10-04
How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-04-23
Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou explains why he believes Dominic Solanke will be a star

Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou explains why he believes Dominic Solanke will be a star

2024-08-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo