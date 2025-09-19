Liverpool FC vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
After a busy summer in the transfer market, Liverpool have made an impressive start to their title defence and are the only side in the League yet to drop points this season, with four wins from four.
British-record signing Alexander Isak made his Liverpool debut in the match, completing 58 minutes but failing to open his account for his new club despite forcing a save from Jan Oblak shortly before half-time.
Everton, meanwhile, have also started the season on form. David Moyes’ men currently sit sixth, having recorded wins over Brighton and Wolves after losing to newly-promoted Leeds in their season opener. Liverpool will mark their first big six test of the campaign.
The Toffees’ improved fortunes are due in part to the addition of Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City. The forward has quickly rediscovered his form on arrival at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, tallying four assists in as many appearances.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Liverpool vs Everton is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 20, 2025.
The match will take place at Anfield.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage will begin at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Liverpool vs Everton team news
So too did Jeremie Frimpong, who started for the first time since injuring his hamstring on the opening night of the Premier League season.
Curtis Jones remained absent from the squad, though, carrying a knock from before the international break. It remains unclear when he will be back in contention.
Isak played his first Liverpool minutes in midweek, but is still not thought to be fully match fit after missing much of pre-season.
Slot, then, will be forced to choose between the Swede and another summer signing in Hugo Ekitike, who started the season in fine form before Isak’s arrival bumped him down the pecking order.
New digs: Alexander Isak greets Anfield
REUTERS
He may opt to rotate after naming a full-strength squad in midweek. Frimpong could be due a rest as he continues to recover from his hamstring issue, while Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai could also play a reduced role after completing 90 minutes on Wednesday.
In the opposite dugout, David Moyes will be without two defenders as Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko both remain sidelined.
Moyes will likely name a similar lineup to that which held Aston Villa goalless last weekend, though the Scot must also make a decision at No9.
Beto has one goal in four appearances so far this season, but new addition Thierno Barry is patiently waiting for his chance, and could get the nod at Anfield.
Tyler Dibling is also be in line to make his full Everton debut after moving from Southampton in August. His only minutes thus far for the Toffees came in a half-hour cameo against Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool vs Everton prediction
It has been four years since Everton last won a Merseyside Derby at Anfield, and this is as good a chance as any for them to get the better of their biggest rivals in their own backyard.
They are a team transformed under Moyes this season, partly inspired by Grealish’s attacking impetus.
Liverpool have been unconvincing at times this season. They are still vulnerable in transition and have made a habit of leaving it late to close out results. This was the case in a 1-0 win over Burnley last time out, decided by a 94th-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah.
If Everton are quick out of the gates and can push their hosts to the finish, there is no reason they can’t come away with a point.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
The Reds came out on top in the most recent iteration of this derby, with Diogo Jota the only scorer in a 1-0 home victory.
Liverpool vs Everton match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link