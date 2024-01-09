45
5
43
48
49
21
37
32
15
38
30
9
13
4
39
25
33
44
50
22
11
16
14
34
46
47
10
24
23
29
40
35
7
20
8
18
3
31
26
2
1

Liverpool vs Fulham: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

135 Less than a minute


First leg of this week’s second semi-final


Source link

135 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham set for Mohammed Kudus coup after breakthrough in talks, with striker next on transfer wish list

West Ham set for Mohammed Kudus coup after breakthrough in talks, with striker next on transfer wish list

Declan Rice forces BBC apology with X-rated interview during West Ham trophy parade

Declan Rice forces BBC apology with X-rated interview during West Ham trophy parade

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Women’s Ashes 2023: Fightback finally hits the buffers, but England have closed a massive gap

Women’s Ashes 2023: Fightback finally hits the buffers, but England have closed a massive gap

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo