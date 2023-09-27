Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Reds may not have it all their own way tonight as they tick off their Carabao Cup campaign at home to the Foxes. Liverpool won this competition in the second before last but went down to foes Manchester City last term, and tonight face a Leicester team who were relegated in May but are flying high in the Championships with sevens win from eight games.

Liverpool’s form is also nothing to be sniffed at, though. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League with five wins from six and will be confident of moving into the next round even with the changes manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to make with the likes of Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah hoping for further chances to impress.

It will be interesting to see how serious Leicester take this game with promotion back into the top flight their clear priority, but they may not want to pass up an opportunity to take a scalp in the cup. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!