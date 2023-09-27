3
43
40
31
50
38
48
29
8
33
11
4
16
10
18
7
14
35
9
46
47
49
32
30
20
34
26
37
25
24
45
39
15
5
1
13
21
44
22
23
2

Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

143 2 minutes read


The Reds may not have it all their own way tonight as they tick off their Carabao Cup campaign at home to the Foxes. Liverpool won this competition in the second before last but went down to foes Manchester City last term, and tonight face a Leicester team who were relegated in May but are flying high in the Championships with sevens win from eight games.

Liverpool’s form is also nothing to be sniffed at, though. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League with five wins from six and will be confident of moving into the next round even with the changes manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to make with the likes of Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah hoping for further chances to impress.


Source link

143 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Povetkin Vs Whyte Live Streaming Reddit Free Online

Transfer news LIVE! Rice wants Arsenal; Chelsea in £102m Valverde bid; Maddison to Tottenham; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! Rice wants Arsenal; Chelsea in £102m Valverde bid; Maddison to Tottenham; Man Utd

Man City vs FK Crvena zvezda LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Man City vs FK Crvena zvezda LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Can The Springboks Beat Britain’s Best?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo