Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Reds may not have it all their own way tonight as they tick off their Carabao Cup campaign at home to the Foxes. Liverpool won this competition in the second before last but went down to foes Manchester City last term, and tonight face a Leicester team who were relegated in May but are flying high in the Championships with sevens win from eight games.
Liverpool’s form is also nothing to be sniffed at, though. They remain unbeaten in the Premier League with five wins from six and will be confident of moving into the next round even with the changes manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to make with the likes of Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah hoping for further chances to impress.
It will be interesting to see how serious Leicester take this game with promotion back into the top flight their clear priority, but they may not want to pass up an opportunity to take a scalp in the cup. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog!
Live updates
48min: Gakpo with great strength to hold off the defender and fire home on the turn.
GOAL!
48min: This time Liverpool score after three minutes! Gakpo levels it up!
Second half!
46min: We are back under way! There doesn’t appear to be any changes.
Liverpool should be ahead, they have been the better side, but they trail to a goal scored after three minutes.
Jota and Doak should have scored, and Gakpo also went close. Klopp must be scratching his head.
Half-time!
47min: That’s your lot for the first half. I’m not sure how Liverpool aren’t ahead, let alone losing.
45min: Two minutes added on.
43min: Coady again clears from almost under his own crossbar. Liverpool pushing again before half-time.
40min: The ball sits up nicely for Gakpo to have a pop from the edge of the area after a bit of midfield ping-ball, but his half-volley is weak.
37min: Gakpo’s curled effort from inside the area is deflected wide. From the following corner, Gravenberch feeds Doak into a shooting position, but the youngster is rash and his effort is miles wide.
36min: Jones has struggled so far. Was caught completely out of position for Leicester’s goal and is not providing much in the way of attacking intent from deep.
