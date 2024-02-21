Liverpool vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and updates after Diaz goal

But the Reds can push that back out to four with another victory this evening, meaning they won’t be usurped at the summit this weekend when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, regardless of how City and Arsenal fare in top-flight action. Liverpool have now lost only one of their last 54 home league games, though have been dealt a number of crucial new injury blows this week to the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones, with Mohamed Salah also missing out tonight.