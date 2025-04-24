15
Liverpool FC vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
329 1 minute read

Given their superior goal difference to the Gunners – who have played a game more – Arne Slot’s side are effectively champions already. Although, they just need a point against Spurs for it to be made official.

Tottenham, meanwhile, head to Anfield on the back of successive Premier League defeats against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Those results have raised the very serious prospect of a 17th-placed finish.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The match will take place at Anfield, Liverpool.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

Liverpool vs Tottenham team news

Arne Slot has the luxury of a near fully fit squad to choose from for the visit of Tottenham. Joe Gomez is the only confirmed absentee and it remains to be seen if he will play again this season.


