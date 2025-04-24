Liverpool FC vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Given their superior goal difference to the Gunners – who have played a game more – Arne Slot’s side are effectively champions already. Although, they just need a point against Spurs for it to be made official.
Tottenham, meanwhile, head to Anfield on the back of successive Premier League defeats against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Those results have raised the very serious prospect of a 17th-placed finish.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Liverpool vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, April 27, 2025.
The match will take place at Anfield, Liverpool.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.
Liverpool vs Tottenham team news
Arne Slot has the luxury of a near fully fit squad to choose from for the visit of Tottenham. Joe Gomez is the only confirmed absentee and it remains to be seen if he will play again this season.
Ange Postecoglou’s injury concerns have eased in recent weeks. Kevin Danso is the latest name to return to action and he got 45 minutes under his belt on Monday night.
Radu Dragusin will certainly miss the trip to Anfield, but captain Heung-min Son is a doubt after missing the last three games with a foot problem.
Doubtful: Heung-min Son
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction
A party atmosphere is expected at Anfield now that the Premier League title is within reach. Roared on by their home supporters and facing a team with one eye on a European fixture next week, the conditions couldn’t be better for Liverpool.
Expect Tottenham to lose a third straight league game as the Reds are crowned champions of England for a 20th time.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Liverpool vs Tottenham match odds
