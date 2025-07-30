48
Liverpool FC vs Yokohama FM: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2025-07-30
2 minutes read

Arne Slot’s side touched down in Japan on Sunday to embark on the second leg of their summer tour and preparations are underway for the J.League World Challenge showdown.

Yokohama are struggling domestically this season. Currently in the J1 League relegation zone and three points from safety, ultimately their focus will be on survival even if a meeting against Liverpool provides a welcome distraction.

That said, they have found form in recent weeks, recording back-to-back wins over rivals Yokohama FC and Nagoya without conceding a single goal.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Yokohama FM is scheduled for a 11.30am BST kick-off today, Wednesday, 30 July, 2025.

The match will take place at the Nissan Stadium.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Yokohama FM

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on LFCTV. Coverage starts at 10.30am BST ahead of the 11.30am kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via All Red Video (formerly LFCTV GO). A monthly subscription starts at £4.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Liverpool vs Yokohama FM team news

However, summer signing Hugo Ekitike could get his first runout for the Reds as the game at the weekend came too soon following his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.


Source link

