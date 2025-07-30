Liverpool FC vs Yokohama FM: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
Arne Slot’s side touched down in Japan on Sunday to embark on the second leg of their summer tour and preparations are underway for the J.League World Challenge showdown.
Yokohama are struggling domestically this season. Currently in the J1 League relegation zone and three points from safety, ultimately their focus will be on survival even if a meeting against Liverpool provides a welcome distraction.
That said, they have found form in recent weeks, recording back-to-back wins over rivals Yokohama FC and Nagoya without conceding a single goal.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Liverpool vs Yokohama FM is scheduled for a 11.30am BST kick-off today, Wednesday, 30 July, 2025.
The match will take place at the Nissan Stadium.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Yokohama FM
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on LFCTV. Coverage starts at 10.30am BST ahead of the 11.30am kick-off.
Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via All Red Video (formerly LFCTV GO). A monthly subscription starts at £4.99.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Liverpool vs Yokohama FM team news
However, summer signing Hugo Ekitike could get his first runout for the Reds as the game at the weekend came too soon following his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt.
Back on home soil, Wataru Endo will be hopeful of getting some minutes under his belt after sitting out the Milan game because of illness. There is also positive news regarding midfielder Alexis Mac Allister who could be in contention to make his first appearance of pre-season after returning to full training.
Kaina Tanimura and Ren Kato are doubtful after sustaining injuries in the 3-0 win over Nagoya last time out. On standby for the pair are Asahi Uenaka and former Arsenal youngster Ryo Miyaichi.
Hugo Ekitike could make his Liverpool debut against Yokohama FM
Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Liverpool vs Yokohama FM prediction
Defensively, Liverpool struggled against Milan as all four goals that were conceded came in transition. Slot’s side will not be facing the same standard of quality and will be expected to win convincingly.
Yokohama FM’s domestic struggles means they are relegation battle, with the upcoming clash against Tokyo Verdy arguably of greater importance.
Still, it should be an entertaining friendly with the Premier League champions flexing their superiority.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
Liverpool vs Yokohama FM match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
