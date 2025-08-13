37
48
16
23
3
34
10
18
14
39
32
49
2
40
15
38
35
26
25
5
30
11
1
29
13
8
33
46
43
31
9
24
20
4
44
22
Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

2025-08-13Last Updated: 2025-08-13
355 Less than a minute


A Ballon d’Or nominee could come in at the expense of a record-setter


Source link

2025-08-13Last Updated: 2025-08-13
355 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino gives positive verdict on Conor Gallagher amid latest transfer uncertainty

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino gives positive verdict on Conor Gallagher amid latest transfer uncertainty

2024-01-09
Hatters boss slams 'three minutes of madness' as Luton hand Rangers victory

Hatters boss slams 'three minutes of madness' as Luton hand Rangers victory

2024-08-31
Chelsea XI vs Barrow: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Carabao Cup game

Chelsea XI vs Barrow: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Carabao Cup game

2024-09-23
Tottenham blow as Bundesliga beat Premier League to fifth Champions League spot

Tottenham blow as Bundesliga beat Premier League to fifth Champions League spot

2024-05-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo