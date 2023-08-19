Liverpool XI vs Bournemouth: Endo debut, starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest

iverpool are unchanged from the draw with Chelsea as they take on Bournemouth this afternoon.
Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that he “didn’t know” if Wataru Endo was eligible to make his Liverpool debut today. The Japan international midfielder has joined on a £16.2million deal but is not thrown into the starting XI, and takes his place on the bench.
Liverpool’s midfield of Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai looked vulnerable defensively in the opener at Chelsea and changes may come regardless of Endo’s eligibility, but keep their place.
Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic continue to miss out amid their recovery from long-term injuries. Klopp described the pair as “close, but not ready yet” on Friday.
Darwin Nunez is again on the bench after his ineffective display against Chelsea.
Confirmed team news
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Diaz
Subs: Endo, Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher
AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo, Christie, Anthony, Solanke
Subs: Kelly, Mepham, Brooks, Kluivert, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Hill, Kilkenny
Injuries: Thiago, Bajectic
Doubts: Endo
Time and date: 3pm BST, Saturday August 19, 2023
Venue: Anfield
