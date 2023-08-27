Liverpool FC XI vs Newcastle: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

The Reds defender was taken off late on in the win over Bournemouth last time out and appeared to be suffering from an injury. However, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed ahead of the trip to St James’ Park that Alexander-Arnold is fit to play.

There are other issues for Liverpool to deal with though, as Ibrahima Konate is a doubt with a muscle problem and there is ongoing speculation over Mohamed Salah’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

Klopp suggested in his pre-match press conference on Friday that his players suffered from extra fatigue following Alexis Mac Allister’s red card against Bournemouth, which has since been overturned.

“Playing with ten men didn’t help, that’s the situation,” he stated.

Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are due to return to training on Monday, meaning they will both miss the Newcastle match.

Klopp could introduce Wataru Endo to shore up his midfield in what would be a full debut for the Japanese signing, who would serve as a more defensive option than Cody Gakpo in the centre of the park.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz should keep their place in attack after scoring last weekend, with Mohamed Salah set to start after rumours of him leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia were dismissed.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Injuries: Thiago, Jones

Doubts: Konate

Time and date: 4.30pm, Sunday August 27, 2023

Venue: St James’ Park