23
10
46
25
29
22
31
49
35
43
40
37
1
13
33
15
11
20
16
39
26
44
14
18
2
34
4
9
48
24
3
8
30
32
38
5
Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

2025-09-23Last Updated: 2025-09-23
349 Less than a minute


Arne Slot could hand starts to some youngsters at Anfield


Source link

2025-09-23Last Updated: 2025-09-23
349 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Johnson-Thompson takes Olympic silver as Roberts climbs to gold for Team GB

Johnson-Thompson takes Olympic silver as Roberts climbs to gold for Team GB

2024-08-09
Fritz vs Alcaraz start time and how to watch Wimbledon semi-final today

Fritz vs Alcaraz start time and how to watch Wimbledon semi-final today

2025-07-11
Will Wrexham sign Jamie Vardy? I asked their transfer adviser

Will Wrexham sign Jamie Vardy? I asked their transfer adviser

2025-06-06
Europa League final: Why Gary Neville has ‘sickly feeling’ ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United

Europa League final: Why Gary Neville has ‘sickly feeling’ ahead of Tottenham vs Manchester United

2025-05-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo