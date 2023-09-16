Liverpool FC XI vs Wolves: Gravenberch debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Deadline day signing Ryan Gravenberch, meanwhile, will be eligible to make his debut but is most likely to be named on the bench.

Jurgen Klopp, who has batted back suggestions he wants the Germany job during the international break, has also been without Thiago Alcantara for several months ahead of his potential return when Premier League action resumes.

One player certainly out of the lunchtime trip to Molineux is Virgil van Dijk after his suspension was lengthened to two games for improper conduct following his red card at Newcastle.

Liverpool earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the break and have both Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate fit.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Injured: Alexander-Arnold, Thiago

Suspended: Van Dijk

Time and date: 12.30pm BST, Saturday September 16, 2023

Venue: Molineux