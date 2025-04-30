Five players Liverpool could buy this summer

Every ending is a beginning, and Arne Slot’s first Premier League title with Liverpool only means he has to start plotting the path to the next.

The lack of transfer activity last summer not only means wider-scale change is imminent and necessary, but provides Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes with the financial headroom to make things happen.

With Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk signing new contracts and Trent Alexander-Arnold seemingly en route to Madrid – although nothing has been signed – there is still a lot to come.

This is how Liverpool’s summer is shaping up.

Which players should Liverpool buy?

Adam Wharton

If we assume Liverpool are losing Alexander-Arnold, in Wharton they could find the natural successor to their local lad’s passing range and ingenuity.

He could take the strain off Ryan Gravenberch, who has started every Premier League game this season, while also giving Slot options – and one of the most exciting midfield prospects in the world – at No 6 and No 8.

The sticking point could be price, with four years left on Wharton’s contract.

Jeremie Frimpong

Whether Conor Bradley is the long-term solution to replace Alexander-Arnold on the right or not, Liverpool will need a new right-back.

Frimpong is arguably the most suitable candidate for the role, helped by a reported release clause of £34m and the likely disassembling of Bayer Leverkusen with Xabi Alonso expected as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor at Real Madrid.

This would not be like-for-like, and Frimpong comes with greater defensive concerns than Alexander-Arnold ever had. But for the price, he is a solid rotation option.

Hugo Ekitike

Hugo Ekitike averages almost a goal every other game for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo: Getty)

For all the links to Alexander Isak and Liam Delap, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike appears the most solid possibility to refresh the Liverpool frontline.

After his failed move to Paris Saint-Germain, where he played just eight minutes last season before heading on loan to Frankfurt and leaving permanently a year later, he averages almost a goal every other game at his current club, alongside 10 assists.

Still just 22, there is a phenomenal talent here.

Dean Huijsen

Huijsen is among the world’s most in-demand players this summer, aged 19 and Premier League proven with Bournemouth.

Available for £50m, he fills a need at centre-back and can launch succession-planning for Van Dijk.

Could perhaps do with another year on the south coast but, if Liverpool don’t pay up, someone else will.

Milos Kerkez

Probably the most widely-trailed potential summer incoming, Huijsen’s teammate Kerkez is one of few elite young left-backs anywhere.

With Liverpool needing to upgrade on the waning Andy Robertson, but still able to keep him around to teach a younger player, this would be a perfect marriage.

And who should they sell?

Darwin Nunez

It is clear that Slot does not trust Nunez, and for good reason.

With long-term Saudi Arabian interest allowing Liverpool to bail themselves out of one of their biggest transfer mistakes of the past decade without losing too much, they should cut their losses and look for an upgrade.

Just five Premier League goals this season is not good enough, and he cannot be relied on in big occasions. Could well thrive in the Saudi Pro League too.

Kostas Tsimikas

Tsimikas still has two years left on his contract, and at 28, is still an attractive proposition to other clubs.

Liverpool need a new left-back and either him or Robertson need to leave to make space, but the Scot offers more experience and value to the dressing room and would be an elite back-up if he’s willing to take on that role.

Jarell Quansah

Another player it is clear Slot does not trust, even given his room for development at 22.

An obvious talent at the right club, he could earn Liverpool £30m to £40m and free up a space for someone who’s more Slot’s speed.

Harvey Elliott

This is more for Elliott than for Liverpool. Capable of starting for most Premier League teams, he has not started a league game this season, and has only featured in the starting XI against Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, Southampton and PSV Eindhoven in that time.

While he could be a brilliant long-term asset, as proven by his goal off the bench against PSG, he deserves more than Slot is currently willing to give him. At 22, this is a crucial period in his development, and a change would allow him to flourish.