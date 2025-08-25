Liverpool’s 16-year-old wonderboy snatches 100th-minute win at Newcastle

Rio Ngumoha becomes the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Premier League history to break Newcastle hearts on yet another night overshadowed by Alexander Isak’s antics

ST JAMES’ PARK — On a synapse-snapping night for the ages at St James’ Park, 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha snatched victory for Liverpool with the most brilliant of late finishes.

Ngumoha was not born when these two teams contested their classic mid-nineties slugfests but here he did a passing impression of Stan Collymore, popping up in the Newcastle penalty area to break black and white hearts and deliver the final twist of an epic encounter.

It was so cruel on Newcastle, who seemed ready to hail the most unlikely of heroes as William Osula stepped in from the cold on a white hot night on Tyneside.

With Alexander Isak shamefully sitting at home as he continued his strike, Osula was summoned from the bench as Newcastle fought back with ten men for 45 minutes.

His goal – brilliant though it was – was not to be the defining image of the night.

Instead it belonged to the precocious Ngumoha, whose goal sparked a pitch invasion from Liverpool’s coaching staff as this new-look side earned a statement win.

For Newcastle it was defeat, but one that was drenched in sweat and honour.

With Bruno Guimaraes their brilliant talisman, they delivered a performance that suggested brighter times might be ahead if they can navigate the rest of the transfer window and somehow coax Isak back into the side.

The reaction of the home fans at the end – a standing ovation – told its own story on a night when they came so close to hauling back one of the best teams in Europe.

Youngest scorers in Premier League history James Vaughan (16 years, 270 days)

James Milner (16 years, 356 days)

Wayne Rooney (16 years 360 days)

Rio Ngumhoma (16 years, 361 days)

Everything about Newcastle was relentless for that electric first half an hour, from a cacophonous crowd probably relieved to get a break from all the summer transfer doom scrolling to a team that pressed with unflinching intensity.

The tone was set before kick off with a succinct tifo from the Wor Flags fan collective that announced “Nothing is achieved alone” in a nod to their absent striker. While some might have yearned for a more direct message to Isak, the message of unity in the face of adversity has galvanised Eddie Howe’s group all summer.

What a start they made. Slot’s champions looked genuinely rattled as Newcastle swarmed into them from the off, the midfield pistons pumping as they had in the Carabao Cup at Wembley back in March.

But what they didn’t have this time, amid the black and white whir, was a focal point up front to profit from the endeavour of Sandro Tonali or the effervescence of Guimaraes.

Howe claimed Newcastle could find other ways of scoring in the absence of Isak but even before his red card, Anthony Gordon in the specialist striker role didn’t have the hallmarks of a particularly successful route. He nodded a presentable opportunity over but too often he took the wrong option – until his cardinal sin got him a red card in first-half injury time.

Was it a rush of blood or a reflection of Tyneside torment that their good work had been undone by Ryan Gravenberch’s precise drive that deflected past Nick Pope? Either way it was unacceptable and unnecessary, further winding St James’ Park.

Liverpool’s tails were up and within 19 seconds of the re-start it felt like they had landed a conclusive blow. Hugo Ekitike – who else given Newcastle’s frustrated efforts to sign him this summer? – swept home a second with the sort of insouciance that has already endeared him to Reds. He looks like a born finisher who is tailor-made for the Premier League.

Your next read

Briefly, Liverpool lorded it on and off the pitch. From high up in the Leazes end of St James’ Park the visiting supporters crowed about Ekitike and Isak, taunting Newcastle to “hand him over” while red shirts knocking the ball about with increasing confidence.

Things threatened to curdle – Newcastle fans rolling out their own derogatory chants about Isak being a “greedy bastard” – but the 10 men were revitalised by a superb Guimaraes header that breathed fresh life into the contest.

Tino Livramento, outstanding with the next England squad announced in a few days, supplied the ammunition.

Osula then struck before Ngumoha’s epic late intervention.