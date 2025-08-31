Liverpool vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today
Both clubs sat at the table’s summit after two matches heading into the weekend, before Chelsea’s win over Fulham, with Tottenham the only other team yet to drop points.
Defensive frailities remain for the Reds, though. While they have hit seven goals in their first two fixtures, they have conceded four, and have been criticised for their vulnerability on the counter-attack.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Liverpool vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off today on Sunday August 31, 2025.
The match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool.
Where to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will begin at 4pm BST.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app, as well as Now TV.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.
Liverpool vs Arsenal team news
When the teamsheets are released on Sunday afternoon, all eyes will be looking out for one name: Eberechi Eze.
The latest and perhaps most exciting addition to Arteta’s squad could be in line for a debut after being unveiled ahead of last weekend’s meeting with Leeds.
Bukayo Saka will miss a number of weeks with another hamstring injury and Kai Havertz is out after undergoing knee surgery. Arteta is also sweating on the fitness of both captain Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard, with Christian Norgaard and Ben White doubts and Gabriel Jesus not ready to return yet.
Max Dowman played his first Premier League minutes off the bench against Leeds, but the 15-year-old will surely be less likely to feature in such an important match.
Liverpool come into the tie with a near-spotless bill of health, with newly-signed full-back Jeremie Frimpong the only absentee. His hamstring issue, picked up against Bournemouth, is expected to keep him out until after the international break.
Virgil van Dijk was on the receiving end of a nasty Anthony Gordon tackle at St James’ Park, for which the England winger was dismissed, but came away without injury. Conor Bradley and Alexis Mac Allister have both returned to training this week.
Dominik Szoboszlai started as a makeshift right-back on Tyneside in Frimpong and Bradley’s absence, but the latter’s return to fitness could see the Hungarian move back into his preferred midfield role.
Many Reds supporters will be desperate to see Ngumoha handed a greater role after his stirring Newcastle cameo, but, as with Arteta and Dowman, Slot will not be likely to trust such a young player in such a big game.
Harvey Elliott could miss out as he is heavily linked with a move to RB Leipzig before the transfer deadline.
Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction
This match will provide fans and pundits a fascinating early insight into the Premier League title race.
Arteta’s Arsenal look a more complete side than ever following some astute summer recruitment, but the same is of course true of Slot’s Liverpool.
Whatever way you cut it, there is a very good chance that these two sides finish the season sitting first and second respectively again.
Both have already exhibited well-oiled attacks, meaning the result could well be decided by the top-performing defence, and Liverpool’s has already proven shaky.
They are particularly vulnerable on the counter-attack, meaning Arsenal’s pace up top could pose a big problem.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
These sides last met at the tail end of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Arsenal visited Anfield, and came away with a 2-2 draw after second-half goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Mikel Merino cancelled out Liverpool’s early lead.
Liverpool vs Arsenal match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
