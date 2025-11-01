Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

Now, however, the Reds need to click back into gear, finding themselves in ninth in the table. Villa, however, will be no pushovers, despite having a poor start to the season by their own standards. They come into this game off big wins over Tottenham and Manchester City, sandwiching a shock defeat by Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League. This should be a cracker, and you can stay updated with all the action with our live blog below!