Liverpool vs Athletic Club LIVE: Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arne Slot’s Liverpool play their final pair of summer friendlies today, hosting Athletic Club in a double header at Anfield ahead of next weekend’s Community Shield. It has been a successful pre-season for the Reds, who have won three of their four outings so far, losing only to AC Milan. With their Premier League title defence due to kick off in less than two weeks, these matches will be the final chance for players to impress ahead of the new campaign.