Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates

As for Bournemouth, they have had to piece together a new defence after they lost three of their first-choice back four. Kerkez was one, while Dean Huijsen joined Alexander-Arnold in Madrid. Ilya Zabarnyi has made the switch to Paris Saint-Germain. In their places, Bafode Diakite and Adrien Truffert have both been signed from France. Stay up to date with all the action from Anfield with our live blog below!