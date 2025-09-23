20
2
5
37
4
38
10
25
46
30
34
11
1
18
9
44
15
48
8
31
22
3
13
29
24
40
35
33
39
26
32
49
16
43
14
23
Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-09-23Last Updated: 2025-09-23
348 Less than a minute


The Reds will hope to eliminate the Saints from this competition for the second straight season


Source link

2025-09-23Last Updated: 2025-09-23
348 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results

2024-04-01
5 contenders to be next Brighton manager after shock Roberto De Zerbi exit

5 contenders to be next Brighton manager after shock Roberto De Zerbi exit

2024-05-19
Jenni Hermoso: Spain squad announcement proves ‘nothing has changed’ despite Luis Rubiales exit

Jenni Hermoso: Spain squad announcement proves ‘nothing has changed’ despite Luis Rubiales exit

2023-09-19
Tottenham handed unexpected new boost before West Ham showdown

Tottenham handed unexpected new boost before West Ham showdown

2025-09-08
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo