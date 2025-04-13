35
29
11
24
20
44
46
30
25
1
22
14
16
37
3
13
2
4
8
31
40
23
33
5
18
39
32
48
34
10
38
49
26
15
9
43
Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Late Virgil van Dijk winner puts Reds on cusp of Premier League title

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham: Late Virgil van Dijk winner puts Reds on cusp of Premier League title

2025-04-13Last Updated: 2025-04-13
339 Less than a minute


Reds move 13 points clear of Arsenal after nervy afternoon at Anfield


Source link

2025-04-13Last Updated: 2025-04-13
339 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea plot Alvarez bid; Man Utd and Liverpool in Yoro battle

Transfer news LIVE! Sesko to Arsenal imminent; Chelsea plot Alvarez bid; Man Utd and Liverpool in Yoro battle

2024-06-08
Arsenal’s draw with PSV offers a gloomy glimpse into Champions League future

Arsenal’s draw with PSV offers a gloomy glimpse into Champions League future

2023-12-12
Liverpool XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

Liverpool XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

2024-04-27
The Open 2024: Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau battle in opening round as Justin Thomas takes early lead

The Open 2024: Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau battle in opening round as Justin Thomas takes early lead

2024-07-18
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo