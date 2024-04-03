8
29
2
23
30
44
46
48
24
33
31
25
3
10
4
15
13
37
49
35
9
5
1
39
34
26
43
18
38
11
14
32
20
22
40
16

Liverpool XI vs Sheffield United: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest

134 Less than a minute


Jurgen Klopp will hope two players can return from injury


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

The changes England should make for 3rd Test to strike back against India

The changes England should make for 3rd Test to strike back against India

Champions League: Last-16 fixtures, results, schedule and how to watch on TV

Champions League: Last-16 fixtures, results, schedule and how to watch on TV

Martin Odegaard tells Arsenal teammates what they must do after referee controversy in Aston Villa defeat

Martin Odegaard tells Arsenal teammates what they must do after referee controversy in Aston Villa defeat

Celtic vs Inverness live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup final for FREE on TV in UK today

Celtic vs Inverness live stream: How to watch Scottish Cup final for FREE on TV in UK today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo