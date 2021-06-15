Lockdown Alert South Africa on Level Three,7500 daily infections

7,500 daily infections average recorded the last seven days

The average number of people who die from COVID-19 each day has increased by 48 per cent from 535 two weeks ago to 791 in the past seven days.

Of these, Gauteng has been the worst hit.

It accounts for nearly two-thirds of new cases measured over the last week.

The increase in infections in Gauteng is now faster and steeper than it was at the same time in previous waves.

Within a matter of days, it is likely that the number of new cases in Gauteng will surpass the peak of the second wave.

The massive surge in new infections means that we must once again tighten restrictions on the movement of persons and gatherings.

We need to enforce compliance more rigorously and we need to take firmer action against those who do not adhere to the regulations.

In view of the rising infections, we have therefore decided to move the country to Alert Level 3.

This will take effect later this evening once the regulations have been gazetted.

This means that:

The hours of curfew will start at 10pm and end at 4am.

Non-essential establishments like restaurants, bars and fitness centres will need to close by 9pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew.

All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

This includes religious services, political events and social gatherings, as well as restaurants, bars, taverns and similar places.

Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Night vigils, after-funeral gatherings and ‘after-tears’ gatherings are not allowed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

This excludes public holidays.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 9pm.

Alcohol consumption in all public spaces, such as beaches and parks, is strictly forbidden.

Throughout our response to the pandemic, we have sought to take measures that are appropriate and proportionate to the threat of infection.

If we act too soon, or impose measures that are too severe, the economy will suffer.

We have therefore closely monitored the data and heeded the advice of our experts and scientists.

The measures we are putting in place now are appropriate to the level of risk and necessary to save lives.