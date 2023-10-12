Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

L ogan Paul and Dillon Danis finally go head-to-head on Saturday night on the undercard of KSI vs Tommy Fury.

The pair have verbally sparred on social media in a series of increasingly personal jibes over recent months as they prepare to settle their differences inside the boxing ring in Manchester.

Paul, older brother of Jake, has been starring as a wrestler with WWE but returns to boxing this weekend for the first time since an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2021. It his first competitive fight since losing to KSI in 2019.

Danis, meanwhile, is an American mixed martial artist who trained alongside Conor McGregor and competes with Bellator. Scheduled to face KSI earlier this year, there are still lingering doubts as to whether or not he will actually fight this weekend, with former UFC star and bare-knuckle boxer Mike Perry tipped to potentially step in.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis date, start time, venue and ring walks

Paul vs Danis takes place on Saturday October 14, 2023 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The undercard begins at 7pm BST and the ring walks for the co-main event are scheduled for 10.35pm, depending on how the earlier fights go.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight card/undercard in full

KSI’s meeting with Tommy Fury is the headline fight on the night, with Paul vs Danis the chief support act.

KSI vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks

King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi & NichLmao) vs Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave) – tag-team match

Swarmz vs Ryan Taylor

Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

S-X vs DTG

Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

TV channel: Saturday’s card will be shown live on sports streaming service DAZN pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK.

Live stream: Those that have purchased the event will be able to access via a live stream online, with the DAZN app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s live blog on fight night.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight prediction

Paul is confident of inflicting a hugely damaging defeat on Danis, who does at least have professional fighting experience. Still, little of that has come in the boxing ring and his lack of coaching could indeed tell.

Paul to win on points.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis weigh-in results

All fighters will get onto the scales in Manchester on Friday at 5pm.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis betting odds

Logan Paul to win: 1/7

Logan Paul to win via KO or TKO: 8/15

Logan Paul to win via decision: 11/4

Dillon Danis to win: 9/1

Dillon Danis to win via KO or TKO: 9/1

Dillon Danis to via decision: 7/1

Draw: 16/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).