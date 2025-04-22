London Marathon 2025 date, route map, how to watch and road closures

This weekend will see runners from across the globe on the capital’s streets for the 45th London Marathon

This year’s London Marathon is set to be the biggest yet, with more than 56,000 runners pounding the streets of the capital.

The 45th London Marathon, sponsored by IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), will see competitors coming from across the globe and all walks of life to participate.

Aside from the elite athletes competing in the event, former sports stars such as seven-time gold medal-winning Olympic cyclist Sir Jason Kenny and England cricketers Sir Andrew Strauss and Sir Alastair Cook will be on the start line.

Alongside will be comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Joel Dommett, presenter Kelly Brook, West End star and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, McFly band member Harry Judd and the Body Coach Joe Wicks.

From Parliament, 17 MPs and one peer are also participating, including Shadow Secretary of State for Justice Robert Jenrick and Lord James Bethell.

And there will be tens of thousands of runners hoping to complete the world-famous course and raise some funds for their favoured charity.

Highlights of the course include the Houses of Parliament (Photo: Henry Nicholls/ AFP/Getty)

When is the 2025 London Marathon?

The 2025 London Marathon gets underway on Sunday, 27 April.

For the elite wheelchair athletes, the start is 8.50am followed by elite women at 9.05am and elite men at 9.35am.

For the rest of the runners, there will be staggered starts from 9.35 to 11.30am, with eight hours available to complete the course.

The London Marathon starts at Greenwich Park and ends near Buckingham Palace (Photo: TCS London Marathon)

What is the London Marathon route, and which roads will be closed?

The 26.2-mile course wends its way from Greenwich Park in south-east London to The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Along the way, runners will take in the sights of Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, the Tower of London, Big Ben and St James Park.

There will be road closures in several areas across the city and south of the river.

Canary Wharf/Isle of Dogs

Road closures on this part of the route will be from 8am to 8.30pm.

Limehouse

Montgomery Street

Water Street

Bank Street

Charter Street

Trafalgar Way

Marsh Wall

Westferry Road

Eastferry Road

Poplar High Street

Greenwich

Road closures on this part of the route will be from 7am to 4pm.

Romney Road

Creek Road

King William Walk

Trafalgar Road

Westcombe Park

Roads will close at 7am on this part of the route. Roads to the south of Westcombe Park are anticipated to reopen by 2.30pm, while roads to the north of Westcombe Park are anticipated to reopen by 3pm.

Woolwich Road

Charlton Way

Shooters Hill Road

St Johns Park

Old Dover Road

Vanbrugh Park

Charlton Road

Charlton Park Road

Charlton Park Lane

Runners will wend their way through Greenwich, Canary Wharf, the City and Westminster to get to the finish line (Photo: TCS London Marathon)

Rotherhithe

Road closures on the part of the route will be from 8am to 4pm.

Lower Road

Surrey Quays Road

Quebec Way

Salter Road

Brunel Road

Jamaica Road

Trafalgar Square

Road closures on this part of the route will be from 7.30am to 10pm.

Pall Mall East

Trafalgar Square

Cockspur Street

Strand westbound (entire road)

Strand eastbound (between Trafalgar Square and Bedford Street)

Charing Cross Road (between Strand and William IV Street)

Duncannon Street

Wapping

Road closures on this part of the route will be from 8am to 8.30pm.

Narrow Street

Commercial Road

The Highway

Tower Bridge

In addition, Queen Anne’s Gate between Broadway and the entrance to St James’s Park will be closed as required between 11am and 6pm.

Tower Bridge is a midway point for runners and a popular spot for spectators (Photo: Alishia Abodunde/Getty)

How can I watch the London Marathon?

The London Marathon is as much a spectator event as it is a sporting one, with the streets of the Capital lined with well-wishers each year to cheer on the competitors.

Onlookers can watch almost all the way along the course, although some places tend to be more popular than others.

Busy areas tend to be around the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, Tower Hill and Westminster.

Organisers recommend trying the Rotherhithe Peninsula, The Highway, Westferry, the Isle of Dogs and Poplar for quieter areas of the route to spectate.

There are also five accessible viewing areas along the course: Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Rainbow Row, Tower Hill, and Victoria Embankment.

For those who would prefer to enjoy the great sporting event from the safety of their sofa, the BBC will have full coverage from 8.30am on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

Gabby Logan is presenting live, with commentary from Andrew Cotter, Steve Cram, Paula Radcliffe and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

Abby Cook, JJ Chalmers, Jeanette Kwakye, and Sarah Mulkerrins will report from the 26.2-mile route.