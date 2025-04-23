London Marathon 2025: everything you need to know

But if you’d prefer a less crowded view, try Rotherhithe and Bermondsey between miles 9 and 12 — a great place to give your runner a much-needed boost. For those hoping to catch them more than once, Limehouse and Canary Wharf (miles 14 to 21) offer a looped section of the course, so you won’t need to walk far to see them multiple times.

For those with disabilities, the accessible cheer points are at Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Rainbow Row (Butcher Row), Tower Hill and Victoria Embankment.