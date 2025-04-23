London Marathon 2025: everything you need to know
The 2025 TCS London Marathon is only days away, with Sunday’s spectacle set to be the biggest in the event’s 45-year history.
Alongside a stellar elite field featuring Jacob Kiplimo, Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan, this year’s race is set to welcome a record 56,000 runners — potentially surpassing the world-best 55,646 finishers from the 2023 New York Marathon.
If you secured a spot in the running equivalent of Glastonbury, you might want to buy a lottery ticket and steer clear of lightning — only around four per cent of applicants make it in, according to new data. If you weren’t lucky this time, you can still soak up the race day buzz and drama from the sidelines. Bonus: no blisters.
From the hottest support spots and celebrities to watch for, to free drink finishers, here’s everything you need to know about the travel, racecourse and timings. If you feel inspired, we have also included information about applying to run next year.
When is the London Marathon 2025?
Elite wheelchair races are set to start at 8.50am
AFP via Getty Images
Race day is set for Sunday, April 27.
The elite wheelchair races will kick off at 8.50am, followed by the elite women at 9.05am and the elite men at 9.35am.
The mass start will occur in waves between 9.35am and 11.30am (though exact timings may change). Participants will receive their specific start wave time via email around three weeks before race day.
Where to watch the London Marathon 2025
The official London Marathon app lets you track runners (Yui Mok/ PA)
PA Archive
There are two golden rules for cheer-squad novices: download the official London Marathon app to track your runner in real-time, and plan your viewing spot. The route kicks off in Blackheath and winds past some of London’s most iconic landmarks before finishing on The Mall — so expect big crowds and some shoulder barging if you want a prime view (and for your runner to spot you too).
But if you’d prefer a less crowded view, try Rotherhithe and Bermondsey between miles 9 and 12 — a great place to give your runner a much-needed boost. For those hoping to catch them more than once, Limehouse and Canary Wharf (miles 14 to 21) offer a looped section of the course, so you won’t need to walk far to see them multiple times.
For those with disabilities, the accessible cheer points are at Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Rainbow Row (Butcher Row), Tower Hill and Victoria Embankment.
See above for a map of the route on Strava. And here’s our list of the best pubs, bars and restaurants along the 26.2-mile route.
What is the forecast for the London Marathon 2025?
Expect good weather for Sunday’s race
PA Wire
The weather is shaping up nicely for Sunday’s marathon, with sunny intervals and light winds predicted throughout the day.
Runners setting off in the morning can expect mild conditions around 12C at 9am, with temperatures rising steadily to a warm 20°C by 3pm — ideal for spectators. However, runners may want to stay well-hydrated as the day heats up.
How to watch the London Marathon 2025 on TV and via live stream
The BBC will, as ever, broadcast the London Marathon live, bringing full coverage of the day’s action to viewers across the UK
Aaron Chown/PA Wire
If you can’t make it to the capital on race day — or just fancy a Sunday lie-in — you can still soak up the excitement from your sofa.
The BBC will broadcast the 2025 London Marathon live across BBC One and BBC Two, with additional coverage available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app. Live streams from Tower Bridge and the finish line will also be available to watch back on demand.
Which celebrities are taking part in the 2025 London Marathon?
Pop star Harry Judd is one of many celebrities participating in the London Marathon
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
There’s something ever so slightly satisfying about watching your favourite celebrity grinding it out for 26.2 miles, looking a little less polished than they do on Instagram.
The London Marathon always draws big names — and according to the Running Channel, the 2025 line-up is no exception. Sir Jason Kenny, the nation’s most successful Olympian, is running his first marathon, alongside Sir Andrew Strauss and Sir Alastair Cook. The two England cricket legends are running for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.
Other notable stars taking part include comedian Romesh Ranganathan, pop star Harry Judd, former Chelsea and England footballer John Terry and radio presenter Chris Evans. Keep your eyes peeled — if you spot them, you might even make your debut as an extra in the background of the broadcast.
You can find more comprehensive details on the celebrities scheduled to participate here.
Who were last year’s stars of the amateur race?
Dave Lock captained the Samaritans team for the 2024 London Marathon
Fancy dress is a quintessential part of the London Marathon. Remember the guy who spent five days completing the course dressed in a deep-sea diving suit?
Conservation charity Save the Rhino claims to have pioneered the trend when a runner donned a 12kg rhino costume in 1992. Last year, Martin Turner, a member of the Wales Rugby League wheelchair team, took on the course in the same costume.
Stars from the 2024 race included Dave ‘the Running Telephone’, who ran his 25th marathon in aid of this year’s race charity, and 91-year-old David Picksley, who walked the route to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK in memory of his sister.
Where to celebrate after the London Marathon 2025
Daniel Lynch
If you’ve got any energy left to celebrate after the finish line, you can let off steam at an after-party or down a free pint at a local boozer. The Africa Centre in Southwark is hosting a free event with DJs, food and drinks, and more parties will likely be announced in the coming days.
When does the ballot open for next year’s London Marathon?
You can pre-register for the 2026 London Marathon now
AFP via Getty Images
If you find yourself swept up in the excitement of the event (don’t say we didn’t warn you), the chance to secure a coveted spot is just around the corner. Pre-register for the 2026 marathon here.