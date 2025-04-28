16
London Marathon 2025: Results in full and find out where your friends and family finished

2025-04-28Last Updated: 2025-04-28
362 1 minute read

The streets of London have been packed for the 45th edition of the London Marathon.

More than 56,000 people have been cheered on by electric crowds, with staked elite fields and people running the 26.2 miles for causes close to their heart.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men’s race in a brilliant time of 02:02:27.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men’s race

Getty Images

Half marathon world record holder Jacob Kiplimo was second on his full marathon debut and 2024 London winner Alexander Mutiso Munyao finished in third.

Mahamed Mahamed was the best-placed Briton in 10th place and Olympic goal medallist Alex Yee finished in 12th with a time of 02:11:08.


