London Marathon 2025: Results in full and find out where your friends and family finished

The streets of London have been packed for the 45th edition of the London Marathon.
More than 56,000 people have been cheered on by electric crowds, with staked elite fields and people running the 26.2 miles for causes close to their heart.
Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men’s race in a brilliant time of 02:02:27.
Half marathon world record holder Jacob Kiplimo was second on his full marathon debut and 2024 London winner Alexander Mutiso Munyao finished in third.
Mahamed Mahamed was the best-placed Briton in 10th place and Olympic goal medallist Alex Yee finished in 12th with a time of 02:11:08.
In the women’s race, Ethiopian Tigst Assefa surged to victory in a world record for a women’s only field with a time of 02:15:50.
Assefa beat the previous record, set by Peres Jepchirchir in London last year, by 26 seconds.
Eilish McColgan finished eighth with a time of 02:24:25.
London Marathon 2025 men’s race results
1 SAWE, Sabastian (KEN) 02:02:27
2 KIPLIMO, Jacob (UGA) 02:03:37
3 MUNYAO, Alexander Mutiso (KEN) 02:04:20
4 NAGEEYE, Abdi (NED) 02:04:20
5 TOLA, Tamirat (ETH) 02:04:42
6 KIPCHOGE, Eliud (KEN) 02:05:25
7 KIPKOECH, Hillary (KEN) 02:06:05
8 PETROS, Amanal (GER) 02:06:30
9 MAHAMED, Mahamed (GBR) 02:08:52
10 MENGESHA, Milkesa (ETH) 02:09:01
London Marathon 2025 women’s race results
1 ASSEFA, Tigst (ETH) 02:15:50
2 JEPKOSGEI, Joyciline (KEN) 02:18:44
3 HASSAN, Sifan (NED) 02:19:00
4 DESSE, Haven Hailu (ETH) 02:19:17
5 CHERUIYOT, Vivian (KEN) 02:22:32
6 CHESANG, Stella (UGA) 02:22:42
7 YAREMCHUK, Sofiia (ITA) 02:23:14
8 MCCOLGAN, Eilish (GBR) 02:24:25
9 HARVEY, Rose (GBR) 02:25:01
10 SULLIVAN, Susanna (USA) 02:29:30
London Marathon 2025 full results and where your friends and family finished
The full results of the elite, wheelchair and mass races can he found here, where you can find out where your friends and family finished.
