The best London Marathon freebies and deals for runners and supporters

It’s all very well dining your heart out, but if you want to save money then the London transport network has you covered. TfL is offering free travel on the tube, overground, DLR and London buses after the race on Sunday to anybody who shows their medal or runner number. It ends at 6.30pm though, so be quick. Plus, Southeastern Rail is offering free travel before the race, via specific routes, to the starting location. You’ll need to show your race number again, though only certain stations are valid.