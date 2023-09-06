37
15
14
2
25
18
22
40
1
30
8
38
24
3
35
32
23
16
46
43
5
45
47
9
10
34
39
7
29
11
48
4
33
21
26
20
44
13
50
31
49

London Marathon gets gold for sustainability and environmental projects

134 1 minute read


T

he London marathon has gone for gold after being recognised for its success in becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The 2023 race was awarded Gold certification status by the Council for Responsible Sport (CRS) after it was assessed on different measures including planning, communications and community access.


Source link

134 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham set for Mohammed Kudus coup after breakthrough in talks, with striker next on transfer wish list

West Ham set for Mohammed Kudus coup after breakthrough in talks, with striker next on transfer wish list

Arsenal confirm £5m Auston Trusty exit and Nicolas Pepe could follow after big spending

Arsenal confirm £5m Auston Trusty exit and Nicolas Pepe could follow after big spending

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

Nakamba, Munetsi in Deadline Deals

Tottenham can still attract top managers, Ryan Mason insists amid ongoing search

Tottenham can still attract top managers, Ryan Mason insists amid ongoing search

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo