London Marathon gets gold for sustainability and environmental projects

T he London marathon has gone for gold after being recognised for its success in becoming more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

The 2023 race was awarded Gold certification status by the Council for Responsible Sport (CRS) after it was assessed on different measures including planning, communications and community access.

Special praise was reserved for projects including Trees not Tees which offered runners the option of planting a tree instead of receiving the official finisher t-shirt, its use of electric vehicles and its support programmes for female runners and a bespoke training plan offered to participants during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director for London Marathon Events, said they were “committed to drive positive social and environmental change through our own actions and to inspire our stakeholders and partners to do the same”.

He said: “We are delighted that our work has been recognised by the Council for Responsible Sport with the Gold certification for the 2023 TCS London Marathon. We know there is much more we can do and we’ll work to achieve Evergreen certification next year.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and I am delighted that the 2023 TCS London Marathon – one of the biggest events across the capital every year – has achieved a Gold certification for its commitment to driving positive environmental and social change.

“This achievement highlights London Marathon’s dedication to sustainability, inclusivity and community participation, and I’m excited to continue working together to build a better London for everyone.”