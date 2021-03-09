LONR Performs “Make The Most” At The 2020 BET Awards | BET Awards 20

LONR Performs “Make The Most” At The 2020 BET Awards | BET Awards 20

LONR reminds us why he’s next up with “Make The Most” performance at the 2020 BET Awards. #BETAwards20 #Lonr #BETAwards

SUBSCRIBE to #BET NOW! ►► http://bit.ly/1U0v9xG

Download the BET NOW app for full episodes of your favorite BET shows and exclusive content!

Connect with BET

Web: http://www.BET.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BET

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BET

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BET

Google+: http://www.bet.us/gplusBET