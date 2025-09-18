Lordkez & Cassper Nyovest Light it Up with ‘Aweh Remix’ – SAMA Award-winning R&B star lordkez is setting the internet alight with the release of her highly anticipated “Aweh Remix” single and music video, featuring multi-platinum rapper and cultural trailblazer Cassper Nyovest. Within just five days of release, the remix has already amassed over 280,000 views, cementing its place as one of the season’s most talked-about collaborations.

The “Aweh Remix” is more than a song! It’s a celebration of language, culture, and identity. Masterfully woven through lyrical storytelling. Lordkez blends soulful melodies with poetic depth, embracing colloquial phrases that reflect South Africa’s rich diversity. When she sings “Dala What You Must,” a phrase widely used in the coloured community, (“do what you have to”) she roots her art in authenticity. This, opens the door for fans to connect with her on a personal level.

How the collaboration between Lordkez & Cassper Came about

The collaboration came together in an unexpected way. “The song was already picking up traction when Cassper reached out on TikTok after seeing clips of the video,” says lordkez. “He congratulated me and asked if he could be on a remix. Working with him and his team has been amazing.”

For the first time, lordkez ventures into isiZulu, carrying listeners through a poetic love journey in the chorus as she tenderly assures her love interest with “Ngithi ngihamba nawe”, translated as “I’m leaving with you.” It’s a moment of vulnerability and devotion that showcases her fearless creativity and her ability to transcend language in the name of love.

Cassper Nyovest enters with his signature Setswana flow, delivering a verse that grounds the song in cultural tradition and romance. His lines, “Really wanna make you my wife sab’ serious, sab’ serious (Eish). Lak’sina malume, kopa ho gafa lobola ya five stina”, reflects a heartfelt declaration. He is ready to commit. Drawing from African cultural practices, he references lobola, the symbolic gesture of giving a bride price to the wife’s family, by saying: “Uncle, I want to give you lobola money of five thousand rands.”

“Awh remix” recorded in different continents

Despite recording continents apart, lordkez in Paris and Cassper in South Africa, the remix came together naturally. “I was walking through Paris while watching him lay down his verse live on Twitch. It was surreal!” she laughs.

Maintaining the heart of the original track was important to Lordkez. “I didn’t want to change too much. Cassper brought his own energy while staying true to what the song is about.” With its smooth production, soulful lyrics, and Cassper’s effortless verse, the “Aweh Remix” is poised to become the soundtrack of the Summer.

About lordkez

lordkez, is an award-winning singer/songwriter and multidisciplinary artist based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Born on January 20, 1999, in Kimberley, she was immersed in music from an early age. She often heard gospel & RnB classics at her grandfather’s home. At 16, she moved to the UAE. There she wrote her first song which marked the beginning of lordkez.

While studying sound engineering in Cape Town, lordkez caught the attention of Music Executive Vaughn Thiel. She released her debut EP, Revenge Season, introducing her distinctive noir-infused sound. Her meteoric rise has drawn attention from both international and local artists, platforms and brands.

The “Aweh Remix” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Follow lordkez on instagram here