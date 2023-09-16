Louis Rees-Zammit unleashes his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as Wales labour to bonus-point Portugal win

Wales 28-8 Portugal

STADE DE NICE — Louis Rees-Zammit unleashed a Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration after scoring a superb early try for Wales in their second World Cup pool match against Portugal.

Yet Wales’s strike rate after Rees-Zammit’s brilliant chip-and-chase in the ninth minute was nothing like Ronaldo would recognise.

It took them until two minutes into added time at the end to secure the all-important four-try bonus point against the lowest-ranked team in the pool, which may prove crucial to Warren Gatland’s team in the ultimate shakedown in a group also featuring Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

Related Article

Rees-Zammit’s score came via a spectacular counter-attack from the Welsh 22, as Rio Dyer, Johnny Williams and Mason Grady carried hard, and a long pass by Tomos Williams to Jac Morgan was slipped to Rees-Zammit.

The Gloucester wing glided past his opposite number Rodrigo Marta with a deft kick into space and swooped on the ball, before leaping in the air and landing with the Ronaldo trademark bent knees and arms thrust forward.

It met with a round of unimpressed boos from the Portuguese in the crowd, who gave the more raucous support as their team returned to the Rugby World Cup after a 16-year gap, although sadly there were plenty of empty seats in the Stade de Nice.

Rees-Zammit, the lad with the matinee-idol looks and the foot speed to earn the nickname Rees Lightning, looked dangerous – as did his wing partner Rio Dyer.

But Wales were rinsed at the breakdown, and committed too many handling errors to build the pressure they needed and get the ball to their flyers.

Wales were playing in all black but they showed nothing like the ruthlessness of New Zealand, who routed Namibia on Friday night.

And they might have been seriously sweating on an upset if the Portugal scrum-half Samuel Marques had not missed two penalties and a conversion, two of which hit the post, for eight lost points.

Marques did find the target four minutes before half-time to have Wales only 7-3 in front, then Wales hooker Dewi Lake drove over to ease the nerves, and his co-captain Morgan did the same on 55 minutes for 21-3.

Related Article

Portugal caught their Six Nations opponents flat-footed with a lovely try at the front of a line-out, by flanker Nicolas Martins, who plays for French second division club Angouleme.

Only one of the Portuguese side represents a top-level club – in the Top 14.

Wales need to find more reliable ways to feed Rees-Zammit, whose searing break to set up Gareth Davies in the 75th minute was called back for obstruction by Tom Francis.

At the last knockings, to huge Welsh relief, Taulupe Faletau went over to the left of a scrum near the posts, and replacement fly-half Sam Costelow converted.

This was Gatland’s record 16th World Cup winning match as a head coach, edging him one ahead of Eddie Jones, but Wales’s Kiwi boss might find his 60th birthday celebrations on Sunday tempered by a review of this stuttering performance by some of his second string.

A step sideways, at best, for a much-changed Wales team after the close-run opening win over Fiji last weekend.