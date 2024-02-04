Celebrities Who Have Dated The Same Person

Before Kelly Preston died on July 12, 2020, she shared a romance with several actors, including George Clooney and .

She and Clooney dated for over a year, from 1987 to 1989, but they eventually married other people. Meanwhile, the late actress ended things with Sheen after a shooting incident happened.

“I was downstairs early in the morning making coffee and I thought she was still asleep upstairs,” the actor told his My Violent Torpedo of Truth tour audience. “And I heard a f—— gunshot go off. I thought, ‘She did it, she finally f—— did it. She killed herself and they’re going to f—— blame me.'”