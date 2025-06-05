Low yields threaten food security: ED

LIVINGSTONE MARUFU

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sounded the alarm over Zimbabwe’s persistently low agricultural yields, warning that the nation’s food security remains under serious threat unless urgent measures are taken to boost productivity per hectare.

Speaking during a recent field day at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, the President expressed deep concern over the country’s average yield of just 1.4 tonnes per hectare—far below the expected benchmark of five tonnes.

“This country should be fed by its own people. The issue of importing food is not pleasing me and is not good for the nation,” Mnangagwa said, voicing frustration with Zimbabwe’s recurrent reliance on grain imports, especially during drought-affected seasons.

He stressed that improving food security requires not only increasing the area under cultivation but also drastically improving productivity levels. Even in years with average rainfall, he said, higher yields per hectare could insulate the country from food shortages and reduce the ballooning import bill.

The President called on political leaders and agricultural stakeholders to take the lead in educating their communities on the importance of efficiency and self-sufficiency. “We know that some don’t have irrigation, but everyone has summer and should make the most of it,” he noted.

Mnangagwa emphasized that agricultural success is less about location and more about technique and determination. “There is nothing that is done at the farm that can’t be done somewhere else,” he said, urging farmers across the country to maximize use of available resources.

Using Precabe Farm as an example, the President said his team had successfully doubled historical yield levels through strategic planning and benchmarking. “A farmer who was here used to achieve 6–7 tonnes per hectare. We have now doubled that feat. In whatever you do, compare yourself with someone who does better,” he said.

He revealed that his farm management team regularly studies higher-performing farmers—both locally and in the region—to adopt best practices.

“When we used to do six tonnes, I would send my farm manager to find better farmers. Even after we doubled, we sent our manager to see the farmer who achieved 17 tonnes,” he said.

The President encouraged farmers to adopt a culture of continuous learning and benchmarking against the best. “Match yourself with the best available. We have gone as far as South Africa to see what they do and how they do it. We learn and then try to beat their record. That’s how you grow,” he said.

Mnangagwa extended an open invitation to Zimbabwean farmers to engage with his farm’s technical team to learn about the full production cycle—from land preparation and planting to harvesting and post-harvest handling. He said achieving high yields is not a mystery, but a result of careful planning and disciplined execution.

“There’s no magic in farming. One should do his or her best with available resources to achieve high yields,” he said. He urged farmers to understand their cost structures and ensure they produce above the break-even point to remain viable.

“If your cost structure requires you to produce five tonnes to break even, then you should be targeting six to ten tonnes to generate profit. You shouldn’t shoot in the dark—do proper costing to guide your production decisions. If your income is less than your costs, something is wrong in your farming. Go back to the drawing board,” he advised.

He also issued a stern challenge to large-scale farmers, saying underutilisation of land must come to an end. Despite Precabe Farm having only 405 hectares—200 of which are arable—Mnangagwa noted it has outperformed farms with twice the size.

“Those with 800 hectares must compete with our 200 hectares through higher yields per hectare,” he said, adding that land size alone is meaningless without productivity.

Mnangagwa’s remarks come at a critical time when Zimbabwe’s agriculture sector is grappling with the compounded effects of climate change, limited access to irrigation, high input costs, and inefficient farming practices. His call for yield improvement forms part of a broader national strategy to revitalise the sector and ensure long-term food security.

Analysts say the push for higher productivity per hectare could reduce Zimbabwe’s reliance on costly imports and strengthen its agricultural trade balance. But this will require coordinated efforts, increased investment in farmer training, expansion of irrigation infrastructure, and wider access to affordable inputs.

As Zimbabwe moves into another uncertain agricultural season, Mnangagwa’s message is clear: productivity, not just acreage, must be the focus.

The road to food self-sufficiency lies in farming smarter—not necessarily farming more.

