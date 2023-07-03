Lucy Bronze confident England’s incoming generation will handle World Cup pressures

Lucy Bronze knows how important a platform a World Cup can be for a player hoping to make their mark. In Canada in 2015, playing in her first tournament, her long-range strike made the difference against Norway in the knockout stages and set her career alight.

When the Lionesses travel to Australia and New Zealand later this month, it may well be time for a new generation of breakout stars to take their chance.

“I went into 2015 as a young player not expecting to play much and I ended up playing in every single game, scoring goals and I forced myself into the spotlight and broke out a little bit,” said Bronze, speaking after England’s 0-0 draw with Portugal on Saturday, their final game before travelling to Australia.

“Anything can happen in a World Cup – we saw that last year in the Euros as well with Chloe Kelly coming on and scoring a winner in a tournament she played very few minutes in.

“There’s plenty of opportunities for plenty of people to shine and have their moments.”

Despite the underwhelming result on Saturday there were signs of promise. Midfielder Lauren James, 21, was the architect of England’s attacks and dazzled with smart footwork in the final third, Esme Morgan, 22, slotted in well at centre-back, and 20-year-old winger Katie Robinson caused trouble with her cameo from the bench.

“The younger players who are the least experienced – Lauren James, Esme Morgan, Katie Robinson – I thought all three of them did really well,” Bronze said. “I thought they all grew into the game and you don’t see a weight of expectation on their shoulders.

“The youngsters now I think are exciting as they don’t have fear and just slot in because it’s what they’re used to doing at club level now and in the league regularly – they do it for us now.”

And with a number of new talents emerging, Bronze realises that her England experience is a vital asset.

“I think a lot of the players probably look to me more than anyone as the older player, the most experienced,” she said. “Because I’m someone who’s quite laid back and relaxed, they know that it’s going to be okay. I think if I was maybe getting anxious they would maybe be worried by it.

“I think you’ve got to lead by example: we’ve got players like Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright and myself who’ve been to World Cups and performed. We’re very focused players, do the right thing and know how to deal with different pressures and different adversities both on and off the pitch.

“I think that helps the younger players and maybe the less experienced know that everything’s going to be okay.”