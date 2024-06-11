46
23
4
43
18
10
3
25
24
13
35
9
48
2
20
37
30
32
14
40
38
11
29
5
1
44
16
39
33
22
15
26
8
31
34
49
Luis Diaz breaks silence on Liverpool future amid Barcelona transfer links

Luis Diaz breaks silence on Liverpool future amid Barcelona transfer links

2024-06-11Last Updated: 2024-06-11
344 Less than a minute


The Colombian has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer


Source link

2024-06-11Last Updated: 2024-06-11
344 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-11-30
Joshua vs Ngannou LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, TV channel and undercard results

Joshua vs Ngannou LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, TV channel and undercard results

2024-03-08
IN PICTURES: Hugging a ref and taking out Sean Dyche – history maker Luke Berry's best moments at Luton Town

IN PICTURES: Hugging a ref and taking out Sean Dyche – history maker Luke Berry's best moments at Luton Town

2024-05-31
West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup today

2023-12-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo