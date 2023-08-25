37
Luis Rubiales vows not to resign over Jenni Hermoso kiss scandal that marred World Cup win

S

panish football federation president Luis Rubiales has refused to step down in the aftermath of his unsolicited kiss on Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations of Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, players and coaches, demanding his resignation and forcing the federation to call an emergency assembly.


