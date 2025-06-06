8
23
5
48
13
37
15
29
4
31
11
20
33
34
24
30
39
38
10
32
46
44
25
18
26
43
14
16
9
2
3
1
22
35
49
40
Luton defender not included in England U21s squad for Euro Championships

Luton defender not included in England U21s squad for Euro Championships

2025-06-06Last Updated: 2025-06-06
345 Less than a minute



Centre half isn’t selected by boss Lee Carsley


Source link

2025-06-06Last Updated: 2025-06-06
345 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Luton chief apologises to Bowler after switching formations since his move from Nottingham Forest

Luton chief apologises to Bowler after switching formations since his move from Nottingham Forest

2025-02-28
Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 UK fight time, TV channel, live stream and undercard

Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 UK fight time, TV channel, live stream and undercard

2023-07-15
Arsenal transfer targets, Michael Olise and a new England star: What to look out for in the Champions League

Arsenal transfer targets, Michael Olise and a new England star: What to look out for in the Champions League

2024-09-17
Ange Postecoglou makes demand of Tottenham players after derby defeats

Ange Postecoglou makes demand of Tottenham players after derby defeats

2024-05-03
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo