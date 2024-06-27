39
15
14
31
22
9
24
23
34
48
18
20
13
37
26
3
44
8
49
38
10
46
4
30
35
5
32
1
29
25
33
43
16
40
11
2
Luton face a number of earlier kick-offs in the Championship as EFL announce new TV deal

Luton face a number of earlier kick-offs in the Championship as EFL announce new TV deal

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
340 Less than a minute



Five second tier games a weekend will be moved to 12.30pm


Source link

2024-06-27Last Updated: 2024-06-27
340 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham vs Man City: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham vs Man City: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

2024-01-26
T20 World Cup 2024: Semi-final fixtures, results, group tables

T20 World Cup 2024: Semi-final fixtures, results, group tables

2024-06-24
Belgian international will help Luton add some 'control' in the Premier League according to Hatters boss

Belgian international will help Luton add some 'control' in the Premier League according to Hatters boss

2023-09-06
Arsenal capitalise on Liverpool’s mistakes as the title race takes another twist

Arsenal capitalise on Liverpool’s mistakes as the title race takes another twist

2024-02-04
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo