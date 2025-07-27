32
35
30
1
5
43
44
38
16
20
26
15
18
25
33
13
24
37
14
11
39
22
40
3
23
46
10
2
29
34
31
48
4
49
8
9
Luton skipper felt Tottenham 'never enjoyed' pre-season trip to Kenilworth Road

Luton skipper felt Tottenham 'never enjoyed' pre-season trip to Kenilworth Road

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
327 Less than a minute



Naismith was happy with Town’s efforts against Europa League winners


Source link

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
327 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Emma Raducanu: British No1 into Citi Open semi-finals after Maria Sakkari victory

Emma Raducanu: British No1 into Citi Open semi-finals after Maria Sakkari victory

2025-07-25
How to watch Manchester United vs FC Twente: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

How to watch Manchester United vs FC Twente: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

2024-09-25
Joao Felix sends message to Enzo Maresca ahead of Arsenal clash as Chelsea run riot

Joao Felix sends message to Enzo Maresca ahead of Arsenal clash as Chelsea run riot

2024-11-08
Chelsea activate Ian Maatsen contract clause to stave off Barcelona transfer interest

Chelsea activate Ian Maatsen contract clause to stave off Barcelona transfer interest

2023-10-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo