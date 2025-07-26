10
2
25
37
8
31
23
44
33
18
26
48
14
3
5
20
22
29
35
43
11
34
38
16
4
46
30
15
1
39
32
9
49
13
24
40
Luton vs Tottenham LIVE: Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Luton vs Tottenham LIVE: Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

2025-07-26Last Updated: 2025-07-26
336 Less than a minute


After the morning’s affair ended in a 2-2 draw, a fresh Spurs squad will have a go at the Hatters and look to get back to winning ways. Luton being a Premier League side is not a particularly distant memory – they were relegated after finishing 18th in 2023-24, just over one year ago. They have since suffered a dreaded double-relegation, though, and this friendly will now serve as a warmup for a League One campaign.


Source link

2025-07-26Last Updated: 2025-07-26
336 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool XI vs Bologna: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League

Liverpool XI vs Bologna: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Champions League

2024-10-01
Jack Draper bested by Casper Ruud in thrilling Madrid Open final

Jack Draper bested by Casper Ruud in thrilling Madrid Open final

2025-05-04
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h results, odds

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-05-08
Sol Campbell calls time on management career: 'I've not had the opportunities to fail'

Sol Campbell calls time on management career: 'I've not had the opportunities to fail'

2023-11-14
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo