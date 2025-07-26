Luton vs Tottenham LIVE: Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

After the morning’s affair ended in a 2-2 draw, a fresh Spurs squad will have a go at the Hatters and look to get back to winning ways. Luton being a Premier League side is not a particularly distant memory – they were relegated after finishing 18th in 2023-24, just over one year ago. They have since suffered a dreaded double-relegation, though, and this friendly will now serve as a warmup for a League One campaign.