Lyon vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

The Portuguese’s first few months in Manchester have not gone entirely to plan, as he has struggled to revive the struggling giants. When he took over from interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, the club was mired in 13th place in the Premier League table, where they remain five months down the line.
Lyon have had a comparatively strong domestic campaign, sitting fifth in Ligue 1 after a dominant Paris Saint-Germain, 22 points clear at the summit, claimed an early title last weekend. Having won all but one of their last seven matches, Lyon will be buoyed as they look to carry on their strong form against a wounded United.
Former Arsenal man Alexandre Lacazette is likely to start up top for the French contingent as he looks to build on his paltry record against United of just one goal in eight appearances. Nemanja Matic, who spent five years at Old Trafford after winning three Premier League titles with Chelsea, is also set to feature for the home side.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Lyon vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Thursday April 10, 2025.
The match will take place at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.
Where to watch Lyon vs Manchester United
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The Discovery+ app and TNT Sports YouTube channel will show highlights post-match.
Lyon vs Manchester United team news
United will be without a handful of players as they make the trip to France, chief among them the emerging talent Ayden Heaven, 18, who made his full debut in the second-leg win over Sociedad, mere weeks after joining the club. He injured his foot against Leicester and is expected to return before the end of the season, but will miss Thursday’s trip.
Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training for the first time since February with an unspecified injury and will face a late fitness test ahead of the Lyon clash. Amad Diallo (ankle/foot) and Jonny Evans (back) both face longer layoffs. Lisandro Martinez will remain out for several more months, having torn his ACL against Crystal Palace in early February.
Mason Mount appears to be back in contention for United, having made a 20-minute cameo in the Manchester derby. His time at the club has been severely impacted by injury, making just 35 appearances since signing in 2023. Luke Shaw will be pushing for minutes and Matthijs de Ligt has also been out injured.
Lyon have injury issues of their own, though, as electric winger Ernest Nuamah reportedly suffered a ruptured ACL in the 2-1 win over Lille on Saturday. The injury will likely keep him sidelined for several months.
The 20-year-old Malick Fofana, Lyon’s top goalscorer in the Europa League this season (6), has been ruled out of the first leg with a sprained knee sustained on international duty with Belgium but could return in time for the second.
Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca will return to the sideline against Manchester United
Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca will return to the touchline on Thursday, having been slapped with a nine-month suspension by the French Professional Football League after squaring up to a referee in November. The ban does not extend to European matches, though.
Lyon vs Manchester United prediction
This Man United side seem to be making a happy hunting ground of the Europa League, but that trend may soon end. Travelling to France with a stretched, injury-hit defence and set to face one of the more lively attacks in the competition, replete with the pace of Rayan Cherki and Georges Mikautadze, United will be hard-pressed to keep a clean sheet.
Given Lyon have not conceded more than two goals in a match thus far in the tournament, they will surely be able to stand up to the challenge set by the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho. One could argue United have grown over-reliant on Bruno Fernandes’ heroics this campaign, but the Portuguese superstar will need some assistance to get one over on Lyon.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Lyon vs Manchester United match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
