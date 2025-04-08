4
23
33
9
39
14
5
13
30
49
38
8
29
26
20
44
18
1
10
3
31
2
15
24
32
46
48
40
11
34
22
25
37
43
16
35
Lyon vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Lyon vs Manchester United: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-08Last Updated: 2025-04-08
324 3 minutes read

The Portuguese’s first few months in Manchester have not gone entirely to plan, as he has struggled to revive the struggling giants. When he took over from interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, the club was mired in 13th place in the Premier League table, where they remain five months down the line.

Lyon have had a comparatively strong domestic campaign, sitting fifth in Ligue 1 after a dominant Paris Saint-Germain, 22 points clear at the summit, claimed an early title last weekend. Having won all but one of their last seven matches, Lyon will be buoyed as they look to carry on their strong form against a wounded United.

Former Arsenal man Alexandre Lacazette is likely to start up top for the French contingent as he looks to build on his paltry record against United of just one goal in eight appearances. Nemanja Matic, who spent five years at Old Trafford after winning three Premier League titles with Chelsea, is also set to feature for the home side.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Lyon vs Manchester United is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Thursday April 10, 2025.

The match will take place at the Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Where to watch Lyon vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm BST.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The Discovery+ app and TNT Sports YouTube channel will show highlights post-match.

Lyon vs Manchester United team news

United will be without a handful of players as they make the trip to France, chief among them the emerging talent Ayden Heaven, 18, who made his full debut in the second-leg win over Sociedad, mere weeks after joining the club. He injured his foot against Leicester and is expected to return before the end of the season, but will miss Thursday’s trip.


Source link

2025-04-08Last Updated: 2025-04-08
324 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England’s pursuit of Australian wickets delayed as rain wipes out morning session of day three at Headingley

England’s pursuit of Australian wickets delayed as rain wipes out morning session of day three at Headingley

2023-07-08
Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries today

Chelsea XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injuries today

2024-05-02
Barkley insists Luton can be 'fearless' when taking on treble-winners

Barkley insists Luton can be 'fearless' when taking on treble-winners

2023-12-10
Luke Shaw declares himself fit for Euro 2024 knockouts in huge boost for England

Luke Shaw declares himself fit for Euro 2024 knockouts in huge boost for England

2024-06-26
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo