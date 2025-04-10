Lyon vs Man Utd LIVE! Europa League result, latest updates and reaction after Onana blunders

The goal was admittedly against the run of play, as United had missed earlier chances through Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro, but it would be Leny Yoro coming to the visitors’ rescue with a sharp header moments before half-time. Joshua Zirkzee would put the visitors in front with 88 minutes on the clock, also heading home from captain Bruno Fernandes’ deft cross, but his late heroics would be brutally cancelled out as Onana stumbled again. With just seconds remaining in the five added minutes, he spilled a shot from Georges Mikautadze directly into the path of the oncoming Rayan Cherki, who is not one to miss from such close range, tapping in to bring Lyon level heading into the second leg.