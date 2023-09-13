20
47
16
38
44
11
4
29
25
34
22
32
50
35
14
46
7
24
43
1
39
3
48
45
49
15
33
13
9
2
31
40
37
18
30
21
10
5
23
8
26

Mads believes Premier League is 'so much quicker' but Town defender feels he and Luton are adapting to the top flight

144 Less than a minute



Hatters centre half jumping up two levels after leaving Barnsley


Source link

144 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE! Europa Conference League final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Fiorentina vs West Ham LIVE! Europa Conference League final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

West Ham vs Chelsea | Evening Standard

West Ham vs Chelsea | Evening Standard

Novak Djokovic writes ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence’ on camera at French Open

Novak Djokovic writes ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia, stop the violence’ on camera at French Open

Chelsea XI vs AFC Wimbledon: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Chelsea XI vs AFC Wimbledon: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Carabao Cup today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo