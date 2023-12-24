48
13
14
40
4
39
30
32
35
25
50
29
9
10
1
49
5
45
8
38
37
46
31
21
43
7
2
26
34
23
3
47
15
24
20
18
16
44
11
22
33

Magpies legend Shearer scathing of Newcastle's display at Luton as he admits Town fully deserved their victory

145 Less than a minute



Ex-United striker praises the Hatters’ performance at Kenilworth Road


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

West Ham XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa League

West Ham XI vs Olympiacos: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa League

Nick Faldo predicts LIV Golf downfall after recent global merger

Nick Faldo predicts LIV Golf downfall after recent global merger

Kalvin Phillips confirms desire to fight for Man City place and turn down summer move to West Ham

Kalvin Phillips confirms desire to fight for Man City place and turn down summer move to West Ham

Australia players revive Ashes ‘spirit of cricket’ row with accusations of England ‘hypocrisy’

Australia players revive Ashes ‘spirit of cricket’ row with accusations of England ‘hypocrisy’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo