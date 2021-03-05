Major League DJz receive plaque for hitting over 100k subscribers on YouTube

Major League DJz are super exited with the success Balcony Mix has garnered over the years.

The duo premier the mixes on their YouTube channel every Friday and it hits amazing views.

Taking to social media on Friday, the two unboxed a package from YouTube, and a plaque was revealed to be inside.

The plaque is given them to celebrate passing over 100k subscribers on YouTube.

“AFRICA WE OWE THIS TO YOU.. BALCONY MIX HAS DONE CRAZY NUMBERS OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS… PIANO TO THE WORLD 🌎 🏆🎹… WATCH OUT FOR OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH @youtube,” the duo said.