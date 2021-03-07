Makgofe Moagi turns 42 today: 10 things you did not know about the actress

Makgofe Moagi is celebrating her 42nd birthday today and she’s grateful to God for making her see today.

The mother-of-four took to Instagram to pen down beautiful message to herself.

Makgofe recently mourned the death of her grandfather as she took to social media to express the grief she feels as about her lost who was almost a hundred years old.

Let’s take a look at 10 things you do not know about the star:

1. Makgofe Moagi was born in Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

2. She completed matric at Lebeko High School in Ga-Mashishimale. She was also a Chemistry teacher for the Ethiopian Department Of Education.

3. Makgofe discovered her love for storytelling at an early age and since she was always surrounded by entertainers, she was inspired to enter the entertainment industry.

4. She is also best known for being the winner of the Ponds National Competition to host the SABC2 talk show Motswako from 2005 to 2006.

5. Makgofe is also known as one of the suitcase models in the M-Net game show Deal or No Deal, in 2007.

6. She played the role of Tumi in the first season of the SABC2 drama series 90 Plein Street (2007), and the role of Maphaseka in the second season, in 2009.

7. In 2014 Makgofe joined the third season of Skeem Saam in the role of Charity Ramabu,a character she executes very well.

8. Makgofe sits on the board of the National Delphic Council of South Africa and is a representative of the Institute of African Royals

9. As a master of ceremonies and a pro-youth supporter, she worked alongside the Wits Business School Students’ Association.

10. She’s currently the CEO of Panopadi Creations- a holistic turnkey event management company based in Polokwane and Johannesburg.

See post below: