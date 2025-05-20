Malik to Headline Live Show at Hard Rock Café Sandton – Get ready for an unforgettable Thursday night live! Award-winning musician Malik takes to the stage with his band at Hard Rock Cafe Sandton on June 5th!

This highly anticipated live show promises to be an electrifying experience, featuring Malik’s signature sound and energetic performance. With his unique blend of styles and captivating stage presence, Malik is sure to leave the audience wanting more.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, June 5th

Venue: Hard Rock Café Sandton

Time: 6pm

Tickets: Available on Webtickets for R200

More About Malik

Malik is a critically acclaimed musician known for his innovative sound and captivating live performances. With numerous accolades to his name, Malik continues to push the boundaries of his craft, delighting audiences with his music.

Get Ready to Rock!

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience Malik’s live show at Hard Rock Café Sandton. Get your tickets now on Webtickets and be a part of an unforgettable Thursday night live!