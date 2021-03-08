Man arrested for stabbing sister

A VICTORIA Falls man who is suspected to be mentally challenged has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his elder sister with a scissors in a fight over a house left to them by their late parents.

Kelvin Sibanda (32) and his sister Ms Viola Sibanda (35) have been fighting over the inheritance of house number 1709 Chinotimba resulting in the lwoman, who is the complainant and her daughter fleeing from home.

Ms Sibanda and her little daughter have been staying at a neighbour’s house fearing for their lives because her brother had been threatening to kill her over the house.

On Saturday, Sibanda allegedly followed her at her place of refuge where he claimed to be looking for charcoal and stabbed her with a scissors after an argument.

Sibanda was not asked to plead to a charge of physical abuse when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

The magistrate sent him for mental examination by two doctors to ascertain his mental state before the case can proceed.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said Sibanda armed himself with a pair of scissors and proceeded to his sister’s hide-out with the intention to stab her.

The court was told that upon arrival at the house where his sister was hiding, Sibanda knocked on a window before forcibly opening the door into a room where the complainant was.

“On the 6th day of March 2021 at around 6AM and at house number 1709 Chinotimba, the accused visited the complainant who was hiding at her neighbour’s place of residence. The complainant and accused had a misunderstanding over charcoal before he (accused) stabbed the complainant once on the left palm with a scissors,” said the prosecutor.

Ms Sibanda sustained an injury on the palm and reported the matter to the police leading to her brother’s arrest. chronicle

