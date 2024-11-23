30
Man City are fooling no one

Man City are fooling no one

2024-11-23
336 1 minute read

Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham (Maddison 13’, 20’, Porro 52’, Johnson 90+3′)

Five in a row. That was the target set for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City at the start of the season, but for now remarkably it is the number of matches they have lost consecutively to place those Premier League hopes in serious jeopardy.

In the very week Guardiola signed a new deal, a major statement from him in light of the 115 charges hanging over the club, the Spaniard has been plunged deeper into crisis mode.

And it was Tottenham, again, the club who kickstarted this losing streak in the Carabao Cup last month this time dealing a significant blow to City’s title aspirations.

After the song and dance of parading Rodri with his Ballon d’Or before the game, it was James Maddison’s first-half double that stunned the Etihad before Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson scored after the break, and having never previously lost four matches in a row, a fifth straight takes Guardiola further into unknown territory.

As a result, City remain five points behind leaders Liverpool, who play their game in hand at Southampton on Sunday.

After the midweek Champions League fixtures – where City host Feyenoord and Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield – City then travel to Liverpool next Sunday.

More to follow.


