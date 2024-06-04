39
31
32
3
9
33
43
24
16
1
20
15
22
48
30
40
35
38
37
11
44
10
29
49
25
13
23
18
14
4
46
26
8
2
5
34
Man City: Kevin De Bruyne open to summer Saudi Arabia transfer

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne open to summer Saudi Arabia transfer

2024-06-04Last Updated: 2024-06-04
326 Less than a minute


The Belgian great is entering the final year of his contract and suggests the “incredible money” would be hard to turn down


Source link

2024-06-04Last Updated: 2024-06-04
326 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Australia vs France live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK?

Australia vs France live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK?

2023-08-12
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hold Ugarte talks; Rice to Arsenal latest; Liverpool want Thuram

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hold Ugarte talks; Rice to Arsenal latest; Liverpool want Thuram

2023-05-31
Ruben Loftus-Cheek: When I decided I had to leave Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: When I decided I had to leave Chelsea

2023-07-12
West Ham: Said Benrahma to Lyon back ON after FIFA intervention

West Ham: Said Benrahma to Lyon back ON after FIFA intervention

2024-02-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo