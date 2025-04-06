Phil Foden was Man City’s Roy of the Rovers

Lacking confidence and wasteful in possession, Foden, 24, is a far cry from the fresh-faced youngster who burst into the City first team in 2017

Man Utd 0-0 Man City

OLD TRAFFORD — It does feel like Phil Foden’s entire life has been building up to this moment.

An embryonic Foden was more than happy to learn his trade from the majesty of David Silva, before operating, to great success, further forward in the Manchester City front three, to allow other more senior figures to steer Pep Guardiola’s imperious machine to greatness from deep.

Such a positional shift from Guardiola always felt short-lived, as from the moment he burst into the City first team, to much fanfare, Foden has been earmarked as Silva’s long-term heir in the heart of midfield, and the one to guide City into a bright, Kevin De Bruyne-less future.

Unusually for Guardiola and his intricate mind, the long-devised master plan has really hit the buffers hard. As De Bruyne heads off into the sunset in a few months’ time, weighed down by gold, Foden has had the mother of all declines, at the worst possible time.

Foden was hooked during the 0-0 draw on Sunday (Photo: Getty)

Last season really saw Foden come of age, winning multiple individual accolades to go with another team trophy haul, an almost perfect campaign capped by his stunning opener to set City on their way to beating West Ham, clinching the champions that fourth league title in a row.

Whatever happened to Foden in Germany last summer needs to be brought to light. He went from City’s Roy of the Rovers to England’s Roy Cropper at the Euros and has never recovered since.

It is not that he is missing chances galore or is particularly wasteful on the ball. More worryingly, Foden has slipped into obscurity, with it distinctly unclear what it is he brings to a failing City side.

What Foden needed was a clash with Manchester United, at Old Trafford – where dreams have become nightmares this season.

Only four City players had scored more Manchester derby goals than Foden in English league history, prior to Sunday’s encounter. And few United teams, down the years, have been as bad as Ruben Amorim’s side.

One moment in a contest to forget summed up Foden’s unfathomable woes in front of goal in this most forgettable season.

The whole chance early in the second half was the perfect microcosm of a contest that was anything but, and a city in major decline on the football pitch. With the ball bobbling around just outside the United penalty area, a deflection took the ball into Foden’s path, with the rapid change in direction effectively cutting out the opposing backline.

Foden took so long to get the shot away, with the goal at his mercy, that he allowed Noussair Mazraoui chance to get back and put him under pressure.

To add insult to injury, as he eventually pulled the trigger, Foden kicked the floor first, as the ball squirmed embarrassingly wide. Penalty appeals were raised, mainly just to save the struggling local hero’s blushes.

In a team famed for its ball retention, Foden lost possession 14 times, came out on the right side of one of five duels and had a 61 per cent pass success rate. This output, however, is not an outlier.

“He won the Premier League in the game against West Ham with two goals,” Guardiola said in defence of Foden. “His impact was incredible and he will be back. He fought, he had chances, he shot in the first half and chances that normally the ball is in the net. It happens but now is not [time] to judge.”

Guardiola on this occasion is wrong. City, not just Foden, need a complete summer reset. How he starts next season could shape his entire career and determine whether one of the most gifted talents to every come through the ranks at either Manchester club has the kind of glittering longevity everyone assumed he always would.